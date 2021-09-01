Herman Mashaba to engage paying Soweto community over electricity outages

ActionSA president and Joburg mayoral candidate Herman Mashaba is expected to meet with community members in Soweto on Wednesday to address concerns over power outages, following a spate of power outages in the Rockville community recently. Mashaba, the former Joburg mayor who resigned from the DA to form his own political party, is vying for the mayorship of South Africa’s economic hub ahead of the 2021 local government elections.

In a statement on Tuesday, his campaign manager Sabelo Chalufu said Mashaba would engage the community at Thokoza Park at around 1pm on Wednesday. “It has come to our attention that paying residents, with no illegal connections in this area and close to the historical Reginah Mundi Church, have been without electricity for prolonged periods without any assistance from the City of Johannesburg or Eskom. “Eskom has failed to respond to continual failures of the Eskom transformer in the area which is said to have recently exploded,” he said.

Chalufu said Mashaba would listen to the concerns of the community and engage them in an attempt to find solutions to the power supply issues in the area. “In addition to hearing the community’s concerns, tomorrow’s meeting will also engage the community on Mashaba’s plans to finally resolve the generation and distribution woes of the ANC crony-filled and rudderless electrical SOE twins of Eskom and City Power in the Joburg Metropolitan Area, most especially in Soweto. “Mashaba will be joined by ActionSA national director of operations, Funzi Ngobeni, ActionSA Gauteng provincial chairman, John Moodey, as well as ward and PR councillor candidates from the area,” said Chalufu.