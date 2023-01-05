Pretoria – Station commander Pretoria Central police station, Brigadier Moses Dladla, has applauded the “bravery” of officers who intervened and saved the life of a man who was threatening to commit suicide. “This comes after a male aged 57 years threatened to take his life by jumping off a rooftop,” Pretoria Central police spokesperson, Constable Thabang Nkhumise, said.

“An emergency call was dispatched to the police. External role players, the Tshwane Emergency Rescue Services, were also called to the scene at Obaro shop, situated at the corner of Pretorius and Sophie De Bruyn streets, on Monday evening (January 2).” The police reacted swiftly to the call, and upon arrival the officers spotted the distressed man on the rooftop, threatening to jump off. The man sipped from his beer can as police officers and emergency workers negotiated with him.

“Fortunately, Detective Warrant Officer Lerothodi Moseki arrived at the scene, and he negotiated with the man. He managed to persuade him to get off the roof,” said Nkhumise. Detective Warrant Officer Lerothodi Moseki who negotiated with the suicidal man. l SAPS “The (distressed) man claimed that there were men who were trying to take his life, so he saw it befitting to end it before they did. The man was left in the care of the duty officer, and he is safe.” Nkhumise said further investigations would take place to assist the man and to help him get counselling.

“It is all thanks to Sergeant Sakie Nkosi and his crew, also to Warrant Officer Moseki who was on leave but ensured that he carried out his duties with pride and dignity. Also to the Tshwane Emergency Services members for working tirelessly to ensure that a life was spared,” he said. “Members of the public are urged to report to the police if they feel that their lives are threatened or in danger, to avoid such incidents and to ensure that there is no loss of life.” Nkhumise also shared the suicide helpline – 0800 567567 – for distressed community members to call.

