Heroic cops rescue biker from raging inferno after he crashed into heavy truck in Ekurhuleni

A motorcyclist was rescued by members of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s Germiston precinct officers after he crashed into a moving truck. “Almost ready to perform a point duty at an intersection of Refinery and M2 towards the west, EMPD officers witnessed a motorcyclist travelling on Refinery Road, driving into a truck intending to take the M2 freeway,” spokesperson for the EMPD Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa narrated.

“After the motorcycle crashed into the truck, it caught fire and metro police officers Tokelo Makhetha, Bhekubuhle Mthethwa and Dinako Maubane, jumped into action and tried to control the fire, using their official hats and clothing, at the same time rescuing the motorcyclist trapped underneath the truck,” she said. Thepa said fire department and emergency services personnel responded swiftly to the incident and the 29-year-old biker, who had sustained serious injuries, was rushed to the Tambo Memorial Hospital for further medical treatment. Dedicated EMPD officers pulled out an injured motorcyclist from underneath a burning truck after he crashed his motorbike into the heavy vehicle in Ekurhuleni. Picture: EMPD The truck driver and his crew were unscathed, but shocked, according to the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department.

A case of reckless and negligent driving has been registered at the Germiston police station for further investigations. An injured motorcyclist was rescued from underneath a burning truck after he crashed his motorbike into the heavy vehicle in Ekurhuleni. Picture: EMPD “Dedicated metro police officers in the City of Ekurhuleni will continue to serve the community at large and to protect innocent lives,” said Thepa. Last month, the police in Ekurhuleni were probing a case of culpable homicide after a 27-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a Hyundai sedan.

A 27-year-old man, who was travelling on a delivery motorbike was killed during a crash with a Hyundai sedan in Alberton. Picture: EMPD At the time, Thepa said at around 6.35pm on July 29, officers from Alberton responded to a reported accident at the corner of Vermooten and Louisa streets where a motorcyclist was involved. “On arrival, officers found a smashed Hyundai sedan and the destroyed Bigboy motorcycle, occupying the intersection, and nearby there was a covered motionless body, believed to be of the 27-year-old male biker,” Thepa said. Thepa said a 44-year-old woman who was driving the Hyundai sedan was rushed to the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital for medical treatment, due to slight injuries she had sustained.