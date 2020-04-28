High percentage of HIV-positive people skipping treatment over Covid-19 fears

JOHANNESBURG – A high percentage of HIV-positive South Africans are missing their clinic appointments to collect their medication and testing for HIV has also dropped drastically due to fears of contracting Covid-19, non-profit and non-governmental health organisation Right to Care said on Tuesday.

South Africa has the largest HIV pandemic worldwide and patients who are not on treatment and have a low immune system are at risk for the coronavirus, with a higher fatality rate, Right to Care chief executive Professor Ian Sanne said.

“HIV positive people who are undiagnosed, or who are not adhering to their medication, have increased risk of worse outcomes should they contract the coronavirus," he said.

"Data from the districts we are supporting shows increasing numbers of missed appointments to collect treatment. It is critical for patients on chronic medication to continue collecting their medication and taking it."

South African health clinics are considered an essential service and have therefore been allowed to continue operating during a nationwide lockdown enforced from March 27 to curb new transmissions of the Covid-19 coronavirus which has infected more than three million people around the world.