Hijacked truck with soap and sanitisers worth R10m recovered in Pretoria

Pretoria – South African Police officers have recovered a hijacked truck which was loaded with soap and sanitisers worth R10 million. Gauteng provincial police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the truck was recovered in Lynnwood, a suburb east of the capital Pretoria. “Intelligence-driven information led the police into the premises where a hijacked truck transporting soap and sanitisers were recovered worth R10 million in Lynnwood today [Tuesday]. Upon arrival at the premises the eight suspects were arrested and some of the items which were in the truck were recovered,” Makhubele said. “It is alleged that the truck was hijacked in Midrand last week.” In another incident in Pretoria, a business owner has been arrested for selling counterfeit goods after boxes of cigarettes were discovered on his premises.

“In Erasmia the Tshwane district trio and drug task team on Tuesday were following up on information of a premises selling counterfeit goods and cigarettes. Upon arrival, police found the owner who allowed them to search the premises,” said Makhubele.

During the search, police recovered sealed and opened boxes of cigarettes.

Makhubele said the owner was arrested and would be charged with dealing in counterfeit goods. He said the arrested suspects would soon appear at the Pretoria magistrate’s court.

Gauteng provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has commended the work being done by his charges and urged community members to continue to collaborate with the police.

Earlier this month, a police officer in the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) and an accomplice were arrested minutes after hijacking a truck on the N12 highway in Boksburg. The EMPD said the duo was caught a few meters from the scene of the hijacking.

The hijacked truck, with its consignment, was recovered on the N12. Four other suspects fled the scene. Police recovered a state firearm and an illegal firearm on the scene.

African News Agency/ANA