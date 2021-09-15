Hijacker who kidnapped 23-year-old woman gets 40 years in jail

JOHANNESBURG: A hijacker, who kidnapped and hijacked a 23-year-old woman, driving a VW Polo, while she was visiting her boyfriend, has been sentenced to 40 years imprisonment, in the Johannesburg Magistrate Court. Police said Tebogo Kgolokholo, 29, had also been declared unfit to possess a firearm by the court, after he and two others hijacked the woman's VW Polo, in Riverlea. Johannesburg Central police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the woman had been visiting her boyfriend, who was standing outside the vehicle, when she was hijacked and kidnapped.

“A 23-year-old female was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, speaking to her boyfriend – who was standing outside of the vehicle – when they were confronted by three suspects and one of them pointed a firearm at them. “They forced the boyfriend to get inside the car, and the woman was instructed to sit in the back seat. “The suspects drove off and put the woman and her boyfriend in another vehicle, a maroon Toyota Corolla,” said Mbele.

The Dobsonville Crime Prevention team came to the rescue of the kidnapped couple, when they spotted the Toyota Corolla and attempted to stop it, but the vehicle sped away. “The suspects increased speed in the vehicle and shot at the police, who retaliated, and the suspects’ vehicle bumped into an electrical pole. Two suspects jumped out and fled the scene. “One suspect was shot in his thigh and was taken to hospital by an ambulance, under police guard,” said Mbele.

Mbele said the conviction was due to the stellar work of Sergeant Zandile Magugu, of the Johannesburg Central Trio detectives. “We hope this sentence will scare away would-be offenders from committing the same crime,” he said. He said Kgolokholo was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances, 15 years imprisonment for kidnapping, five years imprisonment, and another five years for kidnapping.