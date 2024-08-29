‘His name is Eloff’: JMPD officer helped woman deliver baby named after Ellof Street in Joburg CBD

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has saluted the dedication of one its officers, Brenda Judith Sithole who successfully assisted a woman in delivering a healthy baby boy in the Joburg CBD. The heart-warming incident happened on Tuesday, according to JMPD spokesperson, Superintendent Xolani Fihla.

“The incident unfolded at the corner of Rahima Moosa and Eloff streets when Officer Sithole, who was deployed at the South Gauteng High Court precinct, encountered a woman experiencing severe labour pains,” said Fihla. “Quick-thinking and compassionate, the officer immediately sought assistance from a nearby Pep store to obtain latex gloves. With the necessary equipment in hand, Officer Sithole provided invaluable support to the woman, guiding her through the birthing process.” JMPD officer Brenda Judith Sithole successfully assisted a woman in delivering a healthy baby boy in the Joburg CBD, and named him after Eloff Street. Picture: JMPD The officer's calm demeanour ensured “a safe and successful” delivery of a baby boy.

The JMPD control room was promptly notified of the situation, and an ambulance was dispatched to the scene. The mother and her newborn son were subsequently transported to Hillbrow Clinic for further medical care. “In a touching gesture, Officer Sithole, moved by the experience, has decided to name the baby boy Eloff in honour of the street where the delivery took place,” said Fihla.

“The JMPD commends Officer Sithole for her exceptional bravery, compassion, and dedication to duty. Her actions exemplify the commitment of the JMPD to serve and protect the community.” A vehicle of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department. File Picture: Karen Sandison/Independent Media Earlier this year, IOL reported that three law enforcement officers have been praised for their quick response in assisting a woman who had gone into labour on a gravel road near Sunningdale in Cape Town. “I’m very happy to hear of the exploits of three of our officers who helped deliver a baby,” City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said at the time.

The officers were conducting operations in Rivergate near Sunningdale when they came across a heavily pregnant woman laying on a gravel road in the area. “They soon discovered that she was in labour, and jumped into action, with Officer Clinton Bonke leading from the front. With his encouragement, he managed to calm the distraught mother to be, and guided her as she gave birth to a beautiful, bouncing baby boy at around midday,” Smith said. “Mom and baby were in good health and taken to a medical facility for observation by a family member who arrived on scene.”