Hoërskool Jan Viljoen report calls for action against 'third parties' and diversity programme

Durban - The Gauteng Department of Education this week received a preliminary report into findings at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen. An independent security company was asked to investigate what transpired at the Randfontein school following allegations of racism and sexual harassment in February.

In a meeting held between Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, school management, the school's governing body and parents, Luke Enslin of Specialised Security Services said after conducting interviews and taking statements from various parties, it was established that other learners and third parties, not identified by the school's management team or SGB, were involved in the initial fight and escalation of violence at the school. Enslin recommended that disciplinary processes against those identified and newly identified learners proceed. He also recommended that Hoërskool Jan Viljoen establish a grievance committee to manage conflict and prevent it from spiralling out of control.

GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona said other recommendations include the school implementing diversity programmes and training for different learners to understand each other better and not necessitate violence and fighting. He added that names of implicated persons were not shared due to the sensitive nature of this case. Lesufi explained to stakeholders that the department’s Legal Services Unit would consolidate this preliminary report with a previous report of sexual harassment and an outstanding report from the South African Human Right Commission.

"Thereafter, a final report that reflects a framework and work plan to assist the school to implement recommendations will be shared with the school community. “The GDE has noticed that some learners in the school have been displaying ill-mannered behaviour and disrespecting educators since the incident in question occurred," Lesufi said. He warned that such conduct would not be tolerated in schools.

"We urge parents to instil discipline in their children. Ill-disciplined behaviour from learners will undermine all the efforts that are being made to bring change to the school. “We have chosen to take a reconciliatory, unifying, and a non-racial South Africa approach. Those that want to reverse the reconciliation and social cohesion agenda, and everything that we have done to build this South Africa, will be isolated because the majority wants to live in a country where we all respect each other’s rights," the MEC said. IOL