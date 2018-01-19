Vereeniging - The school governing body (SGB) of the embattled Afrikaans Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging on Friday said apart from the presentations it made in the high court, it will not be making additional remarks regarding the fallout over the school’s language policy which excluded non-Afrikaans speaking, predominantly black pupils.

“The governing body of Hoërskool Overvaal has gone to great lengths to make all relevant information available in our founding and answering affidavits on this matter. There were extensive arguments, and counter arguments between the state advocate and our counsel. All of these are on record and available to the public,” SGB chairperson Hardus Visagie said speaking to journalists at the school’s main entrance.

“There is more to add than what was submitted in court. You are most welcome to read through all the documents, as well as the order made by the court.”

On Monday, High Court Judge Bill Prinsloo has ruled that the 55 learners who wanted to be admitted and taught in English at the school, which only accommodates Afrikaans speaking pupils, cannot attend the school due to capacity constraints.

“I have come to a conclusion that the school has reached its objective on entry level learner capacity. The head of department can, in any event, declare it full,” said Prinsloo at the time.

Hoërskool Overvaal and the Gauteng Department of Education had been embroiled in a court battle, with the school insisting that it cannot admit the learners because of capacity issues and a lack of resources.

The Afrikaans medium school in Vereeniging approached the court to review and set aside the department’s earlier instruction to admit the 55 learners.

On Friday, Visagie urged “everybody to respect the court order”.

The school has been hit by protests, with some protesters clashing with police officers. Members of the African National Congress and the Economic Freedom Fighters have joined hands in denouncing the school's language policy as "racist".

African News Agency/ANA