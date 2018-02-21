Johannesburg - The Department of Home Affairs on Thursday confirmed that a routine inspection was undertaken at TV station ANN7's studios in Midrand.

Earlier on, it emerged that immigration officials had raided ANN7 offices and that officials were currently locked in a meeting with HR managers, who were checking permits.

It is believed that scores of staff members from India have expired papers.

Shortly after, an employee who works for ANN7 confirmed to The Star that about five immigration officials and an HR manager were still locked in a meeting.

Home Affairs in a statement said the "routine inspection" was undertaken on the basis of information provided to it.

"As part of its mandate, the Inspectorate Directorate of the Department undertakes regular inspections on the basis of information provided to them, which information would demand a thorough investigation including in loco inspections. In this regard, our officials visited ANN7 Studios to verify information related to visas of certain individuals employed by the organisation.

"Once verified, the department will release the findings of the inspection," the department added.

IOL