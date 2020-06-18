Home Affairs HQ closes after Covid-19 case detected
CAPE TOWN - The head office of the Home Affairs Department in Pretoria was closed after a general worker tested positive for Covid-19, the department said on Thursday.
The office was closed on Wednesday, said the department via a statement, adding that "seven officials" had come into contact with the infected employee.
"All the colleagues are being provided with psychotherapy and support. The seven officials have also been advised to self-isolate as they were not showing any symptoms."
The building was being disinfected and officials were expected back on Tuesday.
"Senior officials and those rendering essential services to the department will continue doing so from remote locations or from their homes. The building housing the offices of the minister and deputy minister is in Hatfield and has also been disinfected."
The department said that home affairs minister, Aaron Motsoaledi, wished the affected employee a speedy recovery and "encouraged officials to remain vigilant and safe as they provide enabling documents to qualifying people".
On Wednesday, three labour offices in the Western Cape as well as the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) headquarters in Pretoria were closed after staff tested positive for Covid-19.
The affected offices were vacated for sterilisation purposes, and are set to reopen next week.
The Western Cape’s chief director of provincial operations, Mawele Ntamo, said the officials had interacted with other employees that were working at the labour centres. The affected employees would self-isolate and also be provided with counselling.African News Agency