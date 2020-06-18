Home Affairs HQ closes after Covid-19 case detected

CAPE TOWN - The head office of the Home Affairs Department in Pretoria was closed after a general worker tested positive for Covid-19, the department said on Thursday.

The office was closed on Wednesday, said the department via a statement, adding that "seven officials" had come into contact with the infected employee.

"All the colleagues are being provided with psychotherapy and support. The seven officials have also been advised to self-isolate as they were not showing any symptoms."

The building was being disinfected and officials were expected back on Tuesday.

"Senior officials and those rendering essential services to the department will continue doing so from remote locations or from their homes. The building housing the offices of the minister and deputy minister is in Hatfield and has also been disinfected."