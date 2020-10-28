Home Affairs officials in court for taking ’reduced’ bribe

Pretoria – Three Home Affairs officials in Limpopo were on Wednesday scheduled to appear in court after they were arrested for demanding a R10 000 bribe from an undocumented immigrant who they were supposed to arrest during a routine inspection.

“Home Affairs officials aged between 30 and 42 have been arrested during a sting operation (by) the serious corruption investigation (unit of the Hawks) and Home Affairs counter corruption (unit) for alleged corruption in Jane Furse on Tuesday,” said Limpopo regional spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Captain Matimba Maluleke.

“The suspects, who include a Nebo Home Affairs control immigration officer and two Jane Furse Home Affairs immigration officers allegedly conducted a routine inspection at one of the foreign-owned shops and found an undocumented immigrant.”

He said instead of arresting the immigrant, the officials allegedly demanded a R10 000 “gratification” for his freedom.

“The amount was reportedly reduced to R4 000 and it was paid by the victim to the suspects. The matter was reported to the Hawks, who swiftly conducted an investigation that resulted in the arrest of the three officials,” said Maluleke.