Home owner allegedly shoots hijacker dead after woman hooted for help

Johannesburg - A hijacker was shot by a homeowner in Parktown on Saturday night, the SAPS said.

It is alleged that the suspects’ car followed a woman driving an Audi A4 along Frederick Beyer Road, and when she got to the end of the road she noticed that a gate was left opened. She then drove inside the yard and hooted for help.

The suspects stopped outside the yard and one man jumped out with a gun and approached her car, then knocked on the window with the firearm and instructed her to open the car. The woman then opened the door and climbed out of the vehicle with her hands up.

The suspect jumped into the vehicle and drove away, but then the owner of the house allegedly shot at them, fatally wounding one of the suspects. At first the woman didn't know where the shots were coming from, and she only realized after everything went quiet that it was the house owner. The other suspects managed to drive away.

When police arrived at the scene, they found that the suspect was in possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition.