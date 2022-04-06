Homeless man handed life sentence for rape

Pretoria – The Pretoria Magistrates’ Court sentenced a 37-year-old homeless man to one life term in prison for rape, 15 years for robbery and three years for assault. Nkosinathi Seepe was convicted of raping a 39-year-old woman in December 2018 after he offered to accompany her to buy food.

Story continues below Advertisment

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson in Gauteng, Lumka Mahanjana, said the victim had gone to a club in the evening when she ran into Seepe who she knew through affiliations. “As the night progressed the victim became hungry and Seepe offered to accompany her to buy food outside. While walking Seepe started assaulting her, and dragged her to his tent near Bosman station where he raped her.” Mahanjana said the victim called police after the ordeal but Seepe managed to flee the scene.

In March 2020, the victim went back to the same club with her sister, where she saw Seepe and immediately called the police. He was arrested the same day. “He has been in custody after NPA successfully opposed the bail application,” Mahanjana said. According to Prosecutor Sifiso Hlongwane, Seepe was not a first-time offender. He previously served six years in prison for a similar offence.

Story continues below Advertisment