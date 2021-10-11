How a rescue dog fought to protect her new family against intruders despite being shot in jaw

Cape Town – The bravery of Kei, a Malinois cross, has helped to save the lives of the family who took it in last year and touched many hearts – an example of how an unwanted, cross-breed SPCA animal can go from ’’zero to hero’’. Unfortunately, Biewer Yorkie Holly died while also trying to protect the family when two armed robbers broke into the Lamont home in Lakefield, Benoni.

Kei, who had been sleeping on the bed of the Lamont’s eldest daughter, attacked one of the intruders with force when she sensed danger. On fleeing, the intruder shot Holy. Kei chased the intruder down the stairs and got shot in the face. The bullet had entered the side of her nose, shattered two top molars, severely injured her tongue and broke her jaw, the Boksburg SPCA posted on Facebook Despite her injuries, Kei tried to alert a neighbour, CCTV showed. She couldn’t bark because one of the bullets had shattered her jaw, then ran down to the lake looking for help.

’’In 2020, the Lamont family drove through to the Boksburg SPCA to meet a young crossed Malinois dog named Kei. It was love at first sight. Little did they know that, within a year, this dog was going to save their lives,’’ the SPCA posted. ’’In the early morning hours of the 3rd October, two armed robbers broke into the Lamont home in Lakefield Benoni. The intruders made their way upstairs to where the family were sleeping. ’’One intruder entered the main bedroom where a terrifying shoot out took place, and he was shot dead. The second intruder entered the eldest daughter's bedroom, gun in hand, not knowing that Kei was also on the bed, watching over her best friend.

’’Kei recognised danger immediately and flew across the room before the intruder could get through the door, attacking him with a force he wasn't expecting. ’’The intruder retreated back into the hall and down the stairs leaving a trail of blood behind him. As he was fleeing, he shot and killed the family's Biewer Yorkie Holly who, as small as what she was, gave her life to protect her family. ’’Kei chased the intruder down the stairs and into the kitchen where he opened fire and shot her through the face. Leaving Kei wounded and stunned, he made good his escape.

’’Kei knew she had to get help and, despite her injuries, made her way out the gate to alert a neighbour she knew well. Surveillance footage shows her pacing up and down the gate trying to get help. ’’She couldn't bark because one of the bullets had shattered her jaw. With no luck, she ran down to the lake, a place she's familiar with, looking for help. ’’Back inside the Lamont home, the search for Kei became frantic and the family drove out into the streets looking for her. Forty minutes later they found her lying on the grass by the water.

’’The owners contacted the Boksburg SPCA, who attended the scene immediately and assisted the Lamont family. Kei was rushed to an after-hour vet, where they stabilised her and gave her plenty of morphine. Things didn't look good for Kei. ’’Later that morning, Kei was X-rayed. It was found that the bullet had entered the side of her nose, shattered two top molars, severely injured her tongue and broken her jaw. Surgery was done a little later to repair the tongue and bullet wounds. ’’The Boksburg SPCA will be presenting Kei with an award for heroism as soon as she's better. Kei protected her family because she felt loved and was not simply placed in the back yard for ’security’ like so many dogs in this country are.

’’There are thousands of dogs just like Kei sitting in SPCAs around the country, waiting to be adopted. Look after your pets and we promise, they'll look after you!’’ In an update, the SPCA posted: ’’Our canine hero underwent major surgery on her jaw at Onderstepoort. Unfortunately it was found that the damage is quite severe. ’’Her tongue will need further treatment and more fragments of the bullet were found in her jaw bone.