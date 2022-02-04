HR manager busted for alleged R630K fraud, out on bail

Pretoria – A former Furnmart Human Resource Manager, Simone Nabesur was released on bail by the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for allegedly stealing half a million rand from her employer using ghost workers. On Friday, the court heard how the former furniture shop executive allegedly created fake profiles and portfolios of two ghost employees in the company.

Over four years the accused allegedly paid monthly salaries of about R630,000 into her bank account using the fictitious employees as a ruse. The theft was discovered after the furniture shop conducted an internal audit and uncovered the missing R630,000. As a result of the anomaly, Nabesur was dismissed by Furnmart in 2019.

The matter was reported and investigated by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation in Germiston. On Thursday a warrant of arrest was issued for Nabesur, but before she could be arrested she handed herself to authorities in Germiston. “Nabesur was charged with fraud and theft and appeared in court on the same day,” Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said.