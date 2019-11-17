Soweto - Hundreds gathered at the citizens dialogue in Soweto on Sunday in support of Sekunjalo Independent Media Chairman Dr Iqbal Survé and the staff of Independent Media.
This follows the Public Investment Corporation lodging an application to liquidate Sekunjalo Independent Media (SIM), a special purpose holding company set up in 2013 to buy out Independent Media SA from its Irish owners.
SIM owns 55% of Independent Media, the publisher of titles such as The Star, Pretoria News, the Cape Times and the Weekend Argus.
The speakers at the event are Pan African Congress leader Narius Moloto and the African People's Convention (APC's) Themba Godi.
Others present at the dialogue event include NEC members of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) representatives of the ANC Youth and Women's leagues, the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA), business leaders and journalists.