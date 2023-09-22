Around 217 people were displaced from the Kameeldrift community in Pretoria after 95 shacks were engulfed in flames when a fire at a nearby dump spread due to high winds. On Tuesday evening, Tshwane disaster management teams responded to the fires and have moved displaced families into temporary shelters at Kameeldrift Hall, while men have been accommodated at a local church.

The City’s risk management teams have also provided mattresses, while other organisations such as the Seventh-day Adventist Church prepare food for the victims of the fire. The City of Tshwane has made various developments to ensure the provision of dignified human settlements in the area. The City has already made progress towards this and plans are said to be at an advanced stage awaiting final comments.

Ofentse Madzebatela, City of Tshwane MMC for Human Settlements, said the City was waiting for the Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (GDARD) to announce its decision on the Section 24 (G) application. “The township establishment application can be finalised for approval as soon as these outstanding issues have been resolved. The City has also granted the service provider a power of attorney, and the service provider is currently working on feasibility studies,” Madzebatela said. “The service provider has compiled a draft layout plan. As for the realignment of the intersection of PWV 2 and Moloto Road, the service provider is awaiting Sanral's input. It will be possible to submit the township application once this issue has been resolved.“

In addition the City says that its intends to commence with the allocation of stands in the current financial year (2023/24) based on the final draft layout, with all positive comments and the final position of GDARD. This will include liaising with GDARD to fast-track the outstanding processes so that relocation can be finalised. “Victims of the fire will continue to receive the necessary support from the City,” said Madzebatela.