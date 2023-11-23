Husband and wife murdered at Pretoria nightclub Blue Room: Alleged killer abandons bail application

The double murder-accused, Samuel Masemola, aged 37, abandoned his bail application when he appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court. Masemola, a resident of Pretoria West, is facing charges of two counts of murder in connection with the killing of a couple, Gratitude Maluleke and Arnold Andzani Mashaba.

The 37-year-old man is also facing a charge of attempted murder, according to Lumka Mahanjana, Gauteng regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). “It is alleged that in the early hours of October 15, 2023, Masemola was driving out of the parking lot of Blue Room nightclub in Pretoria Central and nearly ran over the female deceased (Maluleke), who was standing with her husband and their friend,” said Mahanjana. Husband and wife, Gratitude Maluleke and Arnold Andzani Mashaba, were shot and killed at the Blue Room nightclub in Pretoria Central, while their friend survived with a gunshot wound. Picture: Restaurant Guru Thereafter, it is alleged that the husband, Mashaba, and the friend stopped Masemola’s vehicle, and a heated argument ensued.

“During the argument, Masemola took out a gun from the boot of his vehicle and started shooting at the victims. Both victims (husband and wife) died on the scene, while the friend managed to run away,” said Mahanjana. The friend, however, sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. “On November 13, 2023, police received a tip-off on Masemola’s whereabouts, and thereafter they called him to come to the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court, where he was pointed out by the complainant,” said Mahanjana.