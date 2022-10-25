‘I always knew I would win the Lotto someday,’ says Witbank businessman after bagging R28.2m Lotto jackpot

Durban - A Witbank businessman has claimed his R28 219 392.25 million Lotto jackpot. And, according to National Lottery Ithuba, the first thing the winner plans to do is buy a vacuum truck for his business.

The winner walked away with the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot from the October 19 draw. Ithuba said the businessman realised he had won the jackpot when he received an FNB notification alerting him that he had won over R250 000. “At first he thought it was a scam, until he received a phone call from FNB, verifying that he had indeed won a big amount and that he needed to proceed to the Ithuba office to claim his winnings.”

He told Ithuba he was unaware it was the jackpot prize. “All I knew was that it was over R250 000. I didn’t know it was the whole jackpot until I arrived at Ithuba offices and realised I was a multimillionaire.” He plays all the national lottery games once a month and spends up to R250 on his tickets.

The winner said his method had been to replay the same set of numbers each time. “As a businessman, although I have always had money in different amounts, I also always believed that I would win the Lotto someday.” He plans to donate part of his winnings to a church, as a means to express his gratitude, and complete his family home.

