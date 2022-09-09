I didn’t expect this: man shares his experience of renewing his driver’s licence and it trends for all the right reasons

Durban - When Mark Sham set about to renew his driver's licence this week, he prepared himself for a painful process. What happened next not only blew the entrepreneur and author away, but has brought a smile to many faces across the country. Sham said he made a booking via the electronic National Administration Traffic Information System and selected Waterfall as his preferred location.

"I can safely report that the staff at Waterfall were friendly, helpful, efficient, competent, and even charming. They communicated constantly, made jokes with everyone, and kept reminded us that they're there to help. They even kept saying we shouldn't be there for longer than 20 minutes, and if that happened then they were letting us down," Sham said. Here's his story “We are so used to government services being rubbish in South Africa, but this guy and his team were BRILLIANT.

“In fact, every person that I was in the short queue with was saying the same thing... What is going on? Are we still in South Africa? What's the catch? “As South Africans, we often moan about the incompetence of government services, but we rarely celebrate when they get things right,” Sham said. Sending a shout-out to the centre’s manager, Sham said he was genuinely blown away and wanted to share the post to acknowledge the good work.

"If you need to renew your driver's licence and you're able to get to Waterfall Office Park in Gauteng, then please do it,“ Sham said. “And if you have the same experience that I did yesterday then please tell the staff. They weren't just doing their job. They were genuinely as helpful as could be. I wish you could have seen us all sitting there yesterday. We just couldn't believe what we were experiencing,” he said. The post has been shared over one thousands times with more than 100 comments and has even been shared by the Road Traffic Management Corporation.

