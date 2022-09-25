I had the Stranger Things Experience at Comic Con Africa so you don’t have to. This is how it went down

There is no doubt that Netflix’s Stranger Things is a worldwide phenomenon. That’s why when there was an opportunity to have a one-of-a-kind Stranger Things Experience at Comic Con Africa, I knew I had to take it. Comic Con Africa is taking the country by storm as tens of thousands flocked to Johannesburg Expo Centre to live their best pop culture lives.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Stranger Things Experience was sold out almost as soon as bookings were made available. Warning: From this point there will be spoilers for Stranger Things. The Stranger Things Experience starts with The Hawkins Laboratory – as Stranger Things fans know – where it all started. With blood (ie. red paint) splattered on the walls and “dead” bodies on the floor, it set the mood for what was to come.

Story continues below Advertisement

We were welcomed by two guides in Hazmat suits with the numbers 13 and 17. Participants were also encouraged to write our names on the wall upside down. (Get it, because upside down ... ) Picture: Yasmine Jacobs/IOL Picture: Yasmine Jacobs/IOL We then moved on to the “woods”’ where Will Byers went missing. The ambience was perfectly captured with footage from the film, bicycles and leaves on the floor. All the participants then looked for Will by calling his name as the characters frantically did in the series. After we “called out” for Will, we were told it “wasn’t safe anymore” and we moved on to the next room.

Story continues below Advertisement

The next two rooms were fun and both were relevant to the top Netflix series. But as we later found out, it was the calm before the storm. We “visited” Scoops Ahoy which for an ice cream parlour played a significant role in the series. We also entered the arcade centre and were encouraged to play the classic arcade games. Then we entered “the attic” which was arguably one of the best and surprising experiences.

Story continues below Advertisement

As we entered, we saw the clock. You know, the Vecna one. We were told by “13” and “17” to keep playing “the song” in our minds over and over to keep us safe. Stranger Things fans would know this is in reference to the fact that the only way that the characters could be safe is to have a friend play them their favourite song. Then suddenly, it goes dark. Some could feel their feet and ankles getting grabbed. After a few seconds of good shock, the Stranger Things Experience was over.