Johannesburg – Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza on Thursday denied reports that he paid for flights and accommodation for Jennifer Ferguson who has accused SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan of rape.

The report earlier this week alleged that Khoza had organised Ferguson to fly to South Africa earlier this year from Sweden where she currently lives.

Ferguson had previously said her trip was paid for by an anonymous sponsor.

“I do not know Mrs Jennifer Ferguson, I have never met her, spoken to her, or have had any form of contact with her. I have never had contact with anyone associated with Ferguson, nor sent anyone to talk with Ferguson,” said Khoza at a press conference in Johannesburg.

“I know nothing of what is alleged by Jordaan, and the media about me.”

Khoza is also vice president of Safa, second-in-command to Jordaan.

African News Agency/ANA