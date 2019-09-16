Nicholas Ninow has been convicted in the High Court in Pretoria, Ninow is found guilty of rape, possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Since the beginning of the Dros rape trial with accused rapist Nicholas Ninow, South African citizens have been invested in how the trial would end. On Monday, the Gauteng North High Court found Nicholas Ninow guilty on two counts of rape, possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice.

The 21-year-old plead guilty last week to raping the then seven-year-old girl in the restroom of a Dros restaurant.

Judge Mosopa also rejected Ninow's version of the events since the victim, while still a minor and somewhat unclear of the day in question during her testimony initially, she managed to inform the court that he had found her in the toilet after relieving herself.

Following the verdict, South Africans shared their thoughts of the guilty judgment on Twitter.

Nicholas Ninow i hope you get a very long time, I also hope all victims of rape and murder gets the same media attention. Lets bury these criminals SA! Time to unite against crime. All victims are important! — Pluto (@casteliteSA) September 16, 2019

You guys didnt tell me that Nicholas Ninow has been found guilty? 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 — the face that launched a '000 ships (@Hoesannahh) September 16, 2019

So Nicholas Ninow was found guilty on all other counts but NOT found guilty of Assault and grievance to bodily harm? What?!



Is'nt Assault, A physical attack on the body and does that not cause bodily harm? Or is it me! WTF?!!!!! — Dineo Mpala (@dineo_mpala) September 16, 2019

I really hope #NicholasNinow rots in prison. I don’t understand how anyone can rape in general but this case really blew my mind — Miranda Priestly’s Hair (@naledimashishi) September 16, 2019

How can he be found guilty of rape but not guilty of assault?! Is rape not sexual assault?! Someone help me understand #DrosRapist #nicholasNinow — Valar Morghulis (@_Xolile_) September 16, 2019

Nicholas Ninow has destroyed that little girls life. — Yonela (@NelaYo_G) September 16, 2019