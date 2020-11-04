IFP to matric pupils ahead of exams: Now is not the time for ’John Vuli Gate’

Johannesburg - The IFP in Gauteng extended its well wishes to the 2020 class of matric pupils on Wednesday ahead of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams, which start on Thursday. The final NSC exams will start on November 5 until December 15. The IFP’s provincial secretary in Gauteng, Alco Ngobese, said the matriculating class of 2020 were sitting down for an examination in “unprecedented conditions” that have disrupted their learning. “The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have no less been felt by educators who, against all odds, heeded the call to return to classrooms to salvage what was left of the troubled academic year. “It is against this background that we wish our learners the best in their exams.

“We urge them to remain strong and optimistic during this challenging period.

“The importance of these exams cannot be overstated, as they mark a culmination of 12 long years of hard work for both learners and educators,” Ngobese said.

Ngobese said the Covid-19 pandemic may be instrumental in putting the South African education system to the test and highlight trouble spots in the system as well.

Ngobese urged the matric pupils to remain steadfast in their studies and encouraged them to make the necessary sacrifices.

“This is not the time for ’John Vuli Gate’, social gatherings, loitering in the streets or romantic relationships, but the time to buckle down and study for the finals.”

Ngobese said as the exams start, matric pupils need to summon the boldness that saw them endure conditions their predecessors never had to face.

“It is important to remind our matric pupils that success indeed necessitates sacrifice.”

According to the Department of Basic Education (DBE), if any matric learner tests positive for Covid-19 before an NSC exam, he or she will not be allowed to write.

Furthermore, if a pupil tests positive during an examination, he or she will not be allowed to finish the exam.

Those pupils who are unable to complete their 2020 NSC exams after testing positive for the virus will be allowed to complete their exams in May/June 2021.

“The May/June examination will be open for anyone to write selected subjects or all subjects.

“There will be no limit on how many subjects a candidate may write,” said the DBE.

African News Agency (ANA)