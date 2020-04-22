#ImStaying raises R300k in under 24 hours to help struggling families with food vouchers
The national lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 has severely impacted households in South Africa and government and community organisations have their hands full trying to provide food relief for as many families as possible, but the need just seems to keep growing.
When local Facebook group #ImStaying , which was founded in September 2019 to highlight the positive stories about South Africa and its citizens, asked their over 1 million followers what they need during this time, approximately 20 000 said that they needed help with food and other necessities.
“We are facing incredibly testing times as a country. I put out a call to our members recently asking who was in need of food and to my total dismay, we have thousands responding, many of which were seeking aid for themselves and their family members of up to 10 people which was both sobering and heartbreaking to witness,” said 39-year-old Jarette Petzer, the founder of the group.
In response to the overwhelming need #ImStaying launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds to be converted into digital food vouchers to help as many South Africans as possible.
The campaign, which went live on April 21, has already raised more than R296 00 with contributions from 600 donors locally and abroad.
“As a community, we have to stick together and try to share the burden those of us who can. There is only one way through this and that’s together. With our BackaBuddy campaign, we will do our best to help as many people as possible on a first-come, first-serve basis. We hope our members and the public at large will join us in raising funds as we strive to overcome this global pandemic,” says Jarette.
You can support #ImStaying 's crowdfunding initiative by making a donation here: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/ivouchforyou
