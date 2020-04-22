ImStaying raises R300k in under 24 hours to help struggling families with food vouchers





“We are facing incredibly testing times as a country. I put out a call to our members recently asking who was in need of food and to my total dismay, we have thousands responding, many of which were seeking aid for themselves and their family members of up to 10 people which was both sobering and heartbreaking to witness,” said 39-year-old Jarette Petzer, the founder of the group.





In response to the overwhelming need #ImStaying launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds to be converted into digital food vouchers to help as many South Africans as possible.





The campaign, which went live on April 21, has already raised more than R296 00 with contributions from 600 donors locally and abroad.





“As a community, we have to stick together and try to share the burden those of us who can. There is only one way through this and that’s together. With our BackaBuddy campaign, we will do our best to help as many people as possible on a first-come, first-serve basis. We hope our members and the public at large will join us in raising funds as we strive to overcome this global pandemic,” says Jarette.