In-house SAPS investigation after five die in Rand Airport plane crash

Johannesburg - The SAPS will conduct its own in-house investigation into the deadly Rand Airport plane crash that claimed the lives of at least five people. Police spokesperson Colonel Athlande Mathe said the SAPS had reported the fatal crash to the South African Civil Aviation Authority, but that an internal board compromising technical staff would investigate the accident.

Mathe also said there were two SAPS members on board the aircraft, including the pilot. He is said to be in a stable condition after having been airlifted to hospital. She said the other four deceased were technicians who were in service to the SAPS, providing aircraft maintenance. Speaking to SABC News late on Tuesday night, Mathe said: “All investigations are in-house. We have in-house investigators who will be investigating the crash.”

She also said the SAPS had opened an inquest docket at the Germiston police station. “We have the capacity in-house to investigate this crash,” she said. Earlier, a source in emergency services told IOL that six people were on board when an SAPS PC-6 Turbo Porter aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from the runway at Rand Airport.

The local aviation authority confirmed it had been informed of the crash, but said it would leave the official investigation to the SAPS. “The aircraft belongs to SAPS, which means according to (the Civil Aviation Act) the accident is outside the jurisdiction of (Accident and Incident Investigation). “The SAPS will be conducting the investigation itself.”

