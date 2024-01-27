Independent legal team to probe drowning incident after Gauteng learner dies on school excursion

An independent law firm has been tasked to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of a Gauteng learner during a recent school trip. Grade 7 learner, Latoya Temilton of Laerskool Queenswood in Pretoria, allegedly drowned during a school excursion last Saturday.

"According to information at our disposal, the school went on an approved one-day excursion to Wag ‘n Bietjie Resort in Witkoppen, Olifantsfontein. Reports allege that the learner unfortunately drowned during the excursion," said Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane. “We are devastated by this tragic loss. We convey our sincerest condolences to the bereaved family and school community at large. We are hopeful an independent investigation into this incident will assist to determine on what exactly occurred,” said MEC Chiloane. The MEC added that police are investigating the matter and called for an independent probe to be conducted.