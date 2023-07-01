Infamous underworld kingpin Glenn Agliotti has died

Johannesburg - Glenn Agliotti, the infamous drug-dealer whose criminal influence reached the highest levels of South Africa's police force, has died. Police in Gauteng have confirmed that an inquest docket has been opened at Douglasdale police station.

The cause of his death is unknown at this time however and a post mortem will be conducted to determine the circumstances surrounding his death. A figure synonymous with South Africa's underworld, Agliotti's life was one punctuated by illegal activities, notorious associations, and high-profile court cases. Agliotti, also known as "The Landlord" in the South African criminal realm, rose from humble beginnings to control a vast network of illicit drug trafficking. His empire, vast and complex, cast a long, menacing shadow across the nation.

With connections woven through the tapestry of South Africa's underworld, Agliotti's influence seeped into places it should never have reached. Notably, it extended to Jackie Selebi, the former National Police Commissioner, a relationship that forever marred the country's image of its policing institution. Their relationship, while seemingly inconceivable, came to light in 2006 when an investigation into Selebi uncovered a corrupt connection between the two men. At the heart of this connection was an alarming series of payments from Agliotti to Selebi, totaling over R1.2 million, marking an audacious breach of public trust and highlighting the depth of Agliotti's reach. Agliotti's career in crime wasn't without its own legal battles. In 2005, he was arrested for the murder of mining magnate Brett Kebble. While acquitted of the charges in 2010, this case underscored his status as a ruthless operator within the South African underworld. His survival in such high-stakes scenarios was testament to his cunning and ability to manipulate the system from within.

His relationship with Selebi and their subsequent downfall unveiled the broader systemic corruption within South Africa’s law enforcement and judiciary. Agliotti's life and actions, particularly his entanglement with the former police commissioner, underscore the intersection of crime and power, as well as the potential for abuse within such dynamics. His death marks the end of a notorious chapter in South Africa's underworld. Glenn Agliotti leaves behind a complex legacy - one of power, corruption, and a grimly fascinating journey through the South African underworld.