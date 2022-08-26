Inmate implicated in online escort scam slapped with additional charges for intimidating state witness

Cape Town – An inmate from the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre already facing charges of extortion, forgery, money laundering and uttering has now been additionally charged for contempt of court. Lenn Roy Jovner, 26, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on August 15 on the above-mentioned charges.

During his appearance, the court ordered Jovner not to make any direct or indirect contact with state witnesses. According to the spokesperson for the Hawks, Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase a state witness reported, with evidence that Jovner made contact with him and made intimidating remarks. This happened after his court appearance.

“The investigation team assisted by officials from the Department of Correctional Services confiscated two additional cellular phones from him at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre on Sunday, 21 August 2022. “The devices were positively linked to the alleged communication with the said state witness. “Furthermore, supplementary incriminating evidence reportedly connecting the accused and other suspects to the extortion of a male victim from Limpopo who paid a large amount of cash and later committed suicide had also been retrieved,” Nkwalase said.

Jovner and three other inmates were allegedly extorting money from several men who sought services from sex workers advertising online escort agencies between May and August. “They allegedly obtained a call log from the clandestine online escort agencies. Further created fake profiles using the combination of both names and photos taken from social media profiles of unsuspecting police officers. “Male victims would later be informed by someone purporting to be a police officer that a case of rape and fraud was open against them for using fake money to pay sex workers. “Two separate bank accounts given to male victims to deposit the money were uncovered holding funds surpassing R1.3 million,” Nkwalase said.

Jovner is expected to make his court appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on his contempt of court charge today and on September 22, he and his co-accused will be appearing in the same court on the main charges. [email protected] IOL