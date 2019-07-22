Four workers were killed and four others injured during the Imperial Logistics Construction structural collapse in March last year. Photo by Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA).

Johannesburg - An inquiry into the collapse of a Durban building that left four people dead last year is set to conclude next week. The collapse of the Imperial Logistics Construction building resulted in the deaths of Bhekuyise Moses Sibiya, France Mokhuthu Sekalu, Constandino Mapukula and Siyabonga Bhane. Four other workers were injured.

The Department of Employment and Labour said on Monday that affected parties would be submitting and/or delivering their heads of argument from July 31 to August 1 at the KwaZulu-Natal Master Builders Association offices in Westville.

Over 20 witnesses have appeared before the inquiry, which started hearing testimony in February.

"The inquiry was appointed following an incident on March 28, 2018, in which Echo Prestress, a precast roofing company, was busy with the final installation of the concrete precast roof slab. At approximately 12.30pm, the precast concrete structure collapsed resulting in the deaths and injury of workers," said the department's assistant director for communications in KwaZulu-Natal, Nhlanhla Khumalo

The collapse caused structural damage to an adjacent building and damages to a heavy duty vehicle that was stationed on the public road along the perimeter fence of the facility.

The department is investigating the incident in terms of the Occupational Health and Safety Act and regulations.

Khumalo said that should anyone be found to have contravened the Act or its regulations, a recommendation to prosecute would be made to the National Prosecuting Authority.