International Children’s Day: Chinese ambassador Chen Xiaodong donates R200 000 worth of stationery, school bags

Pretoria – Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane were joined by Chinese ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong and his wife Zhang Bin during a donation handover of a consignment of stationery and school bags for learners at Bonwelong Primary School in Ivory Park. The Chinese ambassador made the donation to Bonwelong Primary School on Tuesday, a day after he visited and made a donation to the Bramley Child and Youth Care Centre in Pretoria on Monday, accompanied by Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

"It is my great pleasure to come to the Bonwelong Primary School as we are about to celebrate the June 1, the International Children's Day. I always feel great energy and vigour whenever I join a youthful group of learners like today," said the Chinese envoy. "This year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between South Africa and China. Under the joint leadership of successive leaders of our two countries, especially President Xi Jinping and President Cyril Ramaphosa, our cooperation in various areas reached fruitful results, which brought tangible benefits to the two peoples." He said the two nations have worked together to establish six Confucius institutes and three Confucius classrooms, and South Africa now has more Confucius Institutes and classrooms than any other country on the continent.

"Professor Peng Liyuan, the wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, has always cared about African children and youth. In recent years, under the guidance of Professor Peng Liyuan, the Chinese side donated many batches of school and Covid-19 response supplies to South African children and young people. Chen said as part of the annual International Children's Day events, Professor Peng and the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) jointly launched a China-Africa joint action that is called Warm Children's Hearts. "The goal of the joint action is to show love and care for our children to see they grow up healthy and lead a happy life. In order to implement Professor Peng's initiative, the Chinese Embassy in South Africa is donating a batch of supplies to the school today. That is to convey Professor Peng Liyuan's love and care for South African children, to show our readiness to advance children's rights and interests and to promote the education cause in South Africa," said Chen.

"The Chinese side is ready to work with South African friends from all communities, including Minister Motshekga, to continue to promote our exchanges and cooperation in basic education, enhance friendship, promote people-to-people contact, and join hands to build a high-level China-South Africa community with a shared future." Expressing gratitude to the Chinese delegation, Motshekga said the event was "an auspicious occasion" which marks a significant milestone in the partnership between South Africa and China as the two nations join hands to prioritise the well-being and education of children. "As we prepare to celebrate International Children's Day, I am delighted to share with you the remarkable initiative launched by Professor Peng Liyaun, the wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, in partnership with the Organisation of African First Ladies (OAFLAD).

“The Warm Children’s Heart initiative focuses on providing care for African children, embodying the deep compassion and dedication that China and South Africa share for the well-being of our youth. She said the donation, in response to the Warm Children’s Heart initiative, underscores China’s commitment to support education and nurturing the potential of children. “The Embassy plans to provide school bags, soccer balls, basketballs, water bottles, stationery, and other items valued at R200 000. This contribution will undoubtedly significantly impact the lives of our young learners. The partnership between South Africa and China in the field of basic education has been truly remarkable,” she said.

In 2010 China was declared South Africa’s strategic partner through the Beijing Declaration and the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. “Let us continue to work hand in hand, building bridges of knowledge and understanding between our two nations. Together, we can create a legacy of educational excellence and empower our young learners to become the leaders and innovators of tomorrow,” said Motshekga. “I would also like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to Professor Peng Liyaun, the wife of President Xi Jinping, for her visionary leadership and dedication to improving the lives of African children through the Warm Children’s Heart Initiative. Her commitment serves as an inspiration to us all, and we are grateful for her unwavering support.”

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane were joined by Chinese ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong and his wife Zhang Bin as the Chinese delegation donated to learners at Bonwelong Primary School in Ivory Park. Photo: Supplied Chiloane echoed Motshekga’s sentiments, saying all forms of support are welcome as an investment in South African learners. “We understand that the resources are limited and we appreciate any form of assistance to ensure that our schools run smoothly. It is all about cooperation among the two countries, and the development of both countries,” said Chiloane. “We are very happy from our side. We actually feel like they need to do a little more. I am lobbying for other schools across the province. But we appreciate what they have done here, the people of the People’s Republic of China.”