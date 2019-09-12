A pilot landed an aircraft at OR Tambo to drop his friend for his flight. Picture: Pixabay.

JOHANNESBURG - Airport authorities on Thursday said that an investigation into an unusual landing by a small aircraft at OR Tambo International Airport on August 29 is gaining momentum. According to sources, the pilot had said he needed to drop off a friend, who was catching another flight.

The flight took off from the New Tempe Airport in the Free State, and landed at OR Tambo as around 1.25pm.

A preliminary information released by the authorities revealed that it was a private flight with three occupants, including the pilot who holds a Private Pilot’s Licence.

The low-wing aircraft is a single-engined RV-10 aircraft, which seats four occupants and is classified by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) as an amateur-built plane mainly used for recreational purposes and one sold in kit form.

SACAA in a statement confirmed that investigations into the landing were currently being carried out by inspectors from the SACAA as well as investigators from the Accident and Incident Investigations Division, which is an independent unit.

SACAA's Poppy Khoza said: “While we are grateful that this was a non-fatal incident, which we view as bizarre, worrying, and an extremely dangerous act, we are resolute that we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.

“All facts, evidence, and sequence of events and or decisions by all involved will be interrogated thoroughly,” Khoza added.