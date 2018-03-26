Nakhane Touré plays Xolani in Inxeba (The Wound), which won big at the recent Saftas despite controversy over its portrayal of the Xhosa rite of circumcision. picture: supplied

Johannesburg - Inxeba’s producers and distributors, along with their legal counsel Webber Wentzel are set to return to the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on March 28.

The court bid will be heard by Judge Raulinga.

In February, ‘Inxeba’ was reclassified by the Film and Publications Board (FPB) Tribunal to a rating of X18, which has lead the film being classified as pornography. This resulted in cinemas around the country cancelling the film's screenings in March.

The reclassification was overturned as the result of a court order. The rating of the film went from X18 to 18SNLVP.

The controversial film ‘Inxeba’ received numerous awards at the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) on 22 and 24 March.

The film took home six awards in the following categories: Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Actor (Nakhane) and Best Supporting Actor (Bongile Mantsai).

“It is extremely meaningful to all of us to be acknowledged by our South African industry peers. I am particularly thrilled that our incredible cast were awarded for their performances. Without their generosity and fearlessness, none of what this film has achieved would have been possible,” said producer Cait Pansegrouw.

IOL