Ipid attends sentencing of ex-top convicted of child rape

Johannesburg – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is set to be in court on Wednesday for the sentencing of a former top cop convicted of raping two schoolchildren. The case of Superintendent Adam Cummings, the former head of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police security division, was referred to Ipid after rape allegations were made against him. “The allegation Ipid investigated was that Cummings paid his co-accused, Tebogo Johanna Maregele, to lure young girls (in) Soweto between the ages of 8 and 15. “She would take them to Cummings who would then drive with them to Avalon Cemetery where he would show them his service firearm and rape them,” Ipid said. Cummings was found guilty of raping two girls, aged 9 and 15, in 2015. He was also found guilty on a count of human trafficking, for luring the unsuspecting children on false pretences.

Maregele, whom he paid to lure and kidnap young girls for him, was also found guilty. Both Cummings and Maregele were to be sentenced at the South Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg.

“The directorate anticipates that this sentence will send a strong message to those who continue to commit similar crimes,” Ipid said.

Cummings faces the possibility of life imprisonment.

The 9-year-old was lured by Maregele in Moroka, Soweto. Cummings bought food for the child and with Maregele, drove her to a secluded area where Cummings raped her, while Maregele helped him to subdue her. After the ordeal, the child was given R50 as a bribe to silence her.

Despite being threatened with murder, the child told her mother.

The 15-year-old was raped by Cummings on two occasions: both in a secluded veld in Soweto. In his defence, Cummings claimed she was his girlfriend and that he had consensual sex with her.

