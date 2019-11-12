Picture: Supplied

Pretoria - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Tuesday said it has received a complaint of discharge of firearms in the incident where popular television actor Patrick Shai was hit by rubber bullets and sustained multiple injuries. "It is reported that some Dobsonville residents took to the streets and started protesting against the disconnection of electricity in their area on Monday before midday. It is further reported that Mr Shai was not part of the protesters but as a resident in the area, he realised that the situation was worth to intervene," said Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa.

"During the attempt of mediation by Shai it is alleged that the police started firing the residents with rubber bullets which caught Mr Shai on his body. [The] unconfirmed report is that other residents were also shot and injured during the time Mr Shai got injured."

Seisa said Ipid investigators were dispatched to the area after the incident but only managed to get Shai’s written version of events on Tuesday.

The case docket has been registered and taken over by Ipid.