Friday, December 9, 2022

Ipid investigating M1 shootout where JMPD officers shot dead suspect

JMPD officers make way at its headquarters in . Picture: Itumeleng English

Published 20m ago

Johannesburg - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has launched an investigation into the shootout between JMPD police and suspects on the M1 on Thursday, where one of the suspects was shot dead by officers.

IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the police watchdog was investigating the circumstances that led to the fatal shooting of a suspect on the M1.

“The directorate will pronounce the outcome once the investigation is concluded.”

It is believed that JMPD officers stopped a suspicious white Iveco with about 20 occupants when they came underfire.

Police shot back and one of the suspects was killed on the M1 shootout..

Meanwhile, police officers are still searching for the rest of the suspects who escaped from the scene after the shooting.

