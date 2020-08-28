Ipid piecing together details surrounding Nathaniel Julius’s 'murder’

Durban – Investigators from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) have yet to release information on exactly what transpired on the night that Eldorado Park teenager Nathaniel Julius was shot in the chest. Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola confirmed investigators have met the Julius family. “Further investigation, which includes acquiring further information from the police, eye witnesses, ballistics and postmortem, is yet to be conducted," she said. Cola said that investigators had to be escorted on their visit to the family to get more details as to what happened when the 16-year-old was shot. "Ipid is investigating death as a result of police action. This is after an incident which allegedly occurred on Wednesday. Investigators struggled to access the scene as the situation has been volatile. When they ultimately managed to access it, it was almost impossible to conduct interviews as the community was violent," she said.

Nathaniel, who was born with Down syndrome, was shot on Wednesday. It is further alleged that in an attempt to cover up the shooting, officers dumped Nathaniel's body at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital where he died a short while later.

Eldorado Park residents took to the streets yesterday to protest against the shooting. They further called for the police involved to be fired.

Meanwhile, a petition has been started calling for justice for Nathaniel.

There are already more than 67 000 signatures on the petition.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to meet the Julius family today.

