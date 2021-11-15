Ipid probe after naked guest who snatched gun from cop shot in the head at Muldersdrift lodge

POLICE watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), has launched an investigation after a half-naked guest at a lodge in Muldersdrift was shot in the head by a police officer. It is alleged that the half-naked guest took his firearm from one of the police officers when the policeman shot him in the head at point blank range.

The guest had been arguing with staff and was kicked out of the lodge but refused to leave. A video of the incident, which apparently took place on Saturday, has been widely circulated on social media showing the man arguing with police until he is shot at point-blank range. Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said the man is currently in a coma at an undisclosed hospital.

“It is alleged that on Saturday, at about 12.25am a guest at Misty Hills Lodge in Muldersdrift was having an argument with staff members who reported him to the security manager. “It is alleged that the guest was asked to leave, and that they were going to refund him,” Langa explained. The guest allegedly refused to leave the premises and members of the SAPS were called to attend to the scene.

“It is alleged they went to his room with the intention of taking him out. When they got to his room, the victim, who is the guest, had two firearms in his room. “He took out his firearms and then one of the bullets fell on to the ground,” said Langa. “It is alleged he then took the firearm from one of the police officers’ hand, insisting that police officers must shoot him.