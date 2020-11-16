Ipid probing Bushiri’s claims of extortion by cops in rape case

Cape Town - A case of alleged police corruption and cash extortion was opened in 2018 by Prophet Bushiri’s lawyer on his behalf in Sunnyside. It is alleged that the police officers investigating several claims of rape against the now-fugitive Bushiri were trying to extort money from him so that they could make his rape charges disappear, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said in a statement. On Saturday it was reported that the self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary who were out on bail had skipped the country and were back in Malawi. The two are facing charges of theft, money laundering and fraud in connection with an alleged R100-million investment scheme. "Bushiri, through his lawyer reported the alleged police corruption to Ipid, as part of the investigation process.“ Ipid, in turn, required Bushiri to provide crucial information about the extortion claims and to acquire witness statements but "Bushiri’s non-availability due to his busy schedule has been giving Ipid investigators a challenge to proceed with this case."

Ipid added that because of Bushiri's poor co-operation, busy schedule and non-availability the investigation stalled. Bushiri also did not provide crucial information needed to proceed with the probe.

Ipid said that that Bushiri has been provided with feedback on the investigation and is aware that the investigator will proceed with his case as soon as he co-operates fully.

Meanwhile, Bushiri made five demands as a condition for him to return to South Africa for trial. In a statement and then later in a televised address beamed by privately-owned television station Zodiak Broadcasting, Bushiri said he was in his home country to formally ask the Malawian government to intervene in his court battles in South Africa.

The NPA has since said it would bring an application in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act for a warrant of arrest for the Bushiri.

IOL