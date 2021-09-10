Ipid probing Joburg cops after deadly shootout with would-be mall robbers

Pretoria - Police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Death (Ipid), on Friday said it is investigating a death as a result of police action following an alleged shootout between law enforcement agents and a group of suspected robbers at Teba Business Park along Booysen Road in Selby, Johannesburg. Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said it had been alleged that on Tuesday, members of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and the South African Police Service SAPS members from Jeppe police station received information about a planned robbery at the business park.

The alert police officers allegedly monitored the area and spotted five suspects travelling in a charcoal Honda CR-V at around 6pm. Langa said the would-be robbers, however, decided to withdraw from the scene. "Later in the evening, they (police officers) received again the information that the suspects were coming on the 8th of September, 2021. Indeed, they came, and when the police approached them, the shooting ensued between the police and the suspects."

Langa said two suspects, Malawian nationals, were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit robbery. She said two suspects managed to evade police, but one was fatally shot. A post-mortem on the deceased man will be conducted on Monday. On Wednesday, the SAPS in Johannesburg Central said it had intercepted criminals before they committed a planned robbery.

Captain Xoli Mbele said officers had operationalised information they had, and while they were on the lookout, they spotted the "suspicious grey Honda CRV with four occupants". He said officers tried to stop the vehicle, but one of the suspects shot at the police. "They([police) retaliated, and one of them (criminals) was shot once in the upper body. Paramedics certified him dead on the scene. Two were apprehended after they jumped out of the car and ran away," said Mbele.