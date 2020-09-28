IPID welcomes court decision to deny bail for cop trio in Nathaniel Julies case

Johannesburg - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has welcomed the ruling made by the Protea Magistrate’s Court to deny three police officers bail after the murder of the young Nathaniel Julies in Eldorado Park. Magistrate David Mhango said Simon Ndyalvane, 46, constable Caylene Whiteboy, 23, and Sergeant Foster Netshiongolo failed to present the court with exceptional circumstances as to why they needed to be released on bail. Ndyalvane and Whiteboy face charges of murder, discharging of a firearm in a public place, being in possession of prohibited ammunition and defeating the ends of justice. Netshiongolo has been charged with defeating the ends of justice and being in possession of prohibited ammunition. Last week, Whiteboy admitted in an affidavit that she was the one who fired the fatal shot.

She, however, alleged Ndyalvane, who is her senior officer, instructed her to pull the trigger.

Whiteboy claims when she fired the gun, she did know it was loaded with live ammunition.

There were shouts of jubilation and clapping of hands at the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Monday when the three police officers at the centre of the murder of Eldorado Park teenager Nathaniel Julies were denied bail.

Late on Monday, IPID spokesperson Ndileka Cola said they welcomed the court’s decision.

“IPID accepts and welcomes the decision of the court, in the interest of justice, ensuring independent, uninterrupted investigations.

“IPID also views this decision as a strong message sent to both the public and law enforcement officers that lives of civilians matter, should be respected and protected at all possible cost.

“Public order, safety of witnesses and non-interference in this matter is critical to ensure justice for the Julies family and the entire Eldorado Park community,” she said.

IPID said investigations were continuing.

Speaking outside court following the verdict, Nathaniel’s mother Bridget Harris said she was happy the magistrate considered the community and denied the three accused bail.

“I am confident about this case because my child was brutally murdered and he must get justice

“It is difficult for me every day because I miss him too much,” she said.

The matter returns to court on November 6.

IOL