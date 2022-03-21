Is this South Africa’s coffin on wheels? Traffic cops clamp down on unroadworthy vehicles

Pretoria - Gauteng traffic police issued fines and impounded 19 unroadworthy vehicles during a law enforcement operation conducted at Malibongwe Drive, Kya Sands in Johannesburg. During the operation, 83 drivers were also arrested for violation of road traffic rules and regulations.

Story continues below Advertisment

In separate incident on Sunday, 62 drunk drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in various areas around Gauteng including Pretoria and Rabie Ridge The drunkest driver was arrested at Rabie Ridge after the breathalyser reading was recorded at 1.36 mg/1 000 ml. Among one of the arrested was a male driver who was caught on the N1 driving at 176 km/h on a prescribed maximum limit of 120 km/h zone.

The driver was detained at Lyttleton police station and is expected to appear at Pretoria Magistrates court on Tuesday. Meanwhile, all offenders are expected to appear at various magistrate courts on Tuesday for violation of traffic rules and regulations. “The conduct by drivers is highly regrettable and therefore a stark reminder that road users must obey the rules and regulations at all times. Many road fatalities that the province continue to record is due to unroadworthy vehicles, unsafe overtaking, over speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol and general disregard of the rules of the road or road traffic sign amongst others. Road safety is the responsibility of every road user,” said Sello Maremane, Gauteng Traffic Police Spokesperson.

Story continues below Advertisment