Items worth over R1.6m stolen during 136 break-ins at Gauteng police stations

Johannesburg - Twenty-nine police stations in Gauteng recorded 136 break-ins and robberies during which items worth more than R1.6 million were stolen in the past five years.

This information was revealed by Faith Mazibuko, the MEC for Community Safety, in response to a question by the DA’s Michael Shackleton.

Mazibuko said Evaton and Vosloorus police stations recorded the highest number – 16 robberies and break-ins each, followed by Pretoria Central with 13 cases and Dobsonville with 10.

There were fewer than 10 break-ins at the other police stations.

Of the cases opened, 41 arrests were made and only four convictions secured.

Shackleton said the fact that police stations had recorded so many break-ins raised concerns about the SAPS’s ability to ensure residents’ safety.

“Police stations are regarded by communities as a safe place where police officers prevent, combat and investigate crime, while protecting and ensuring the safety of all residents.

“When these police stations fall victim to crime, it compromises the ability of police officers to conduct their business of ensuring the safety of residents, through regular patrolling, opening of cases, and response to emergencies.”

Shackleton said the four convictions were “totally unacceptable”.

That, he said, indicated either failure of the justice system or failure of the police to properly investigate the cases.

“The lack of adequate investigation of criminal cases has already resulted in many cases being taken off the court roll due to a lack of sufficient evidence that assists successful prosecution.

“The DA calls on MEC Mazibuko to immediately implement measures to mitigate the impact of these police station break-ins and robberies, so that perpetrators face the full might of the law and that the safety of Gauteng residents can improve,” Shackleton said.

IOL