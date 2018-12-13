Emfuleni Local Municipality mayor Jacob Khawe. File picture: Dimpho Maja/ANA

Johannesburg - Jacob Khawe has resigned as the mayor of Emfuleni Municipality, the Gauteng ANC confirmed on Thursday. Khawe's decision comes after he was accused by the ANC regional structure in Sidibeng of refusing to step down.

He was elected as Gauteng ANC provincial secretary, which is a full-time position, in July. He has been hanging on as mayor saying there were various issues he needed to sort out before his departure.

The Gauteng ANC announced Khawe's departure at a briefing on Thursday. The Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) would now meet and decide on who will stand as a mayoral candidate.



The Emfuleni council is expected to convene on Friday and elect a new mayor for the troubled municipality, which was placed under the administration of provincial government after concerns over financial mismanagement and poor service delivery.

The province has also announced that it has nullified its Sidibeng regional conference which took place earlier in the year.

Unhappy ANC members from branches in the Sedibeng region wanted the regional conference that took place at the end of June, to be nullified and for the newly elected regional leadership to be dissolved.

Members claimed there were issues with credentials at the conference. The provincial executive committee PEC took the decision after it had conducted an investigation and heard disputes from various parties.

Brian Hlongwa and Qedani Mahlangu

The province has also confirmed that its controversial PEC members, Qedani Mahlangu and Brian Hlongwa had stepped down as PEC members. This is after the ANC national executive committee's recommendation.

When the two were elected in July, it sent public uproar with many calling for them to be removed. Mahlangu is largely blamed for the Esidimeni tragedy which led to the deaths of over 100 people. While Hlongwa was tainted by an SIU investigation regarding his former position in Gauteng health department.

Hlongwa remains a member of the provincial legislature, with Panyaza Lusufi saying this was a"balancing act" because he has not been found guilty of corruption.

VBS

Two Gauteng municipalities, West Rand District Municipality and Merafong Local Municipality, invested funds into the liquidated Venda Building Society Mutual Bank.

The provincial leaders said they have referred the mayors, Boyce Maneli and Maphefo Letsie, to the provincial integrity committee.