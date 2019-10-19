He pleaded guilty to eight charges of corruption after being charged under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, which makes provision for the prosecution of corrupt behaviour within sporting events.
The sentence was passed in the Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Friday.
Bodi was the central figure in an futile attempt to fix parts of matches in the 2015/16 Ram Slam. It also involved six other players, including former international Alviro Petersen, a teammate of Bodi’s at the Lions franchise, when the scheme was concocted.
A big-hitting, left-handed batsman who played two one-day internationals and one T20 international for South Africa in 2007, Bodi was the middle-man between an Indian betting syndicate and the players.