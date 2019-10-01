Johannesburg - The State and the legal team of the only Fees Must Fall activist is still behind bars, on Tuesday reached an agreement to find a date for a bail hearing within two weeks.
The matter of Kanya Cekeshe was heard at the Gauteng High Court. Although Cekeshe was arrested in December 2017 and has since been detained at the Leeuwkop prison, the State still needs to file its answering affidavit and the Judge Leicester Adams ordered that matter matter be heard later in the day.
When proceedings commenced at the set time, an agreement between both parties was read by Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi on behalf of Cekeshe.
“The NPA shall accompany the Applicant’s legal representatives on 1 and 2 October to the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court to secure a date for the hearing of the application for bail pending appeal,” it read.
EFF Student Command members came out in their numbers to support Cekeshe, and picketed before and after proceedings outside the court to express their support and solidarity.