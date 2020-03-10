Jan Mathole’s "Mabetha Boxing Club” dream finally comes true after 30 years

JOHANNESBURG - To become a top athlete, it takes sacrifice, determination and passion and for Jan “Mabetha” Mothole, these are the qualities he hopes to instill in the young boxers who he trains.

Mothole is passionate about boxing and children.

He has been training young boxers, on his own steam, from his home in Mamelodi East, for the past 30 years.





Jan not only teaches his athletes about jabs, blocks, knocks and foot work in the ring, his approach is to train young minds to be fit, focused, confident problem solvers.





Jan operates the boxing club from home, in his spare time and with his own money, but this does not mean he is less of a coach than full time coaches.





One of Jan’s boxers, Elvis Makama, represented South Africa at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996 and was the boxing captain.





Jan has received support over the years from various role players in the boxing fraternity and also his day-job employers.





Instead of a garden, Jan has a full sized boxing ring and a pavilion in his front yard.





The boxing ring was a donation, the pavilion he built from donated steel, the gloves, boxing kits and other equipment are all donations as well.





Jan’s biggest dream is to have all of this in a proper boxing gym, that can be used by the Mamelodi and broader Tshwane community children.





He believes that a proper structure, would yield better results in the ring as well as in the class room.





Jan has registered the Mabetha Boxing Club NPO, he has secured land from the Tshwane City Council, he’s had building plans drawn up, a logo designed and now he just needs to clear the final cash hurdle, to make his Mabetha Boxing Club Dream a reality. And for this, he turned to Jacaranda's Good Morning Angels ( GMA) .





The Good Morning Angels came together and decided to help Jan realise his dream of teaching his craft to the youth.





Wendy Robertson, General Manager of EastPoint Shopping Centre announced on the radio show that EastPoint Shopping Centre and it’s owners, SA Corporate Real Estate will invest in Mathole’s dream and vision for a community boxing gym in Mamelodi, by donating R100 000,00 needed to build the Mabetha Boxing Club Gym building.





The GMA Fund will donate R20 000,00 towards the Mabetha Boxing Club NPO for assistance with transport of young boxers to and from their boxing tournaments.





IOL

