Jaws of life used to free taxi commuters in Randburg crash

Photo:Supplied

Published 1h ago

Pretoria - Jaws of life had to be used to free injured commuters trapped inside a minibus taxi after it overturned in a crash in Randburg on Thursday.

Some passengers managed to get out of the taxi without help.

Emer-G-Med paramedics found the taxi on its side on Bram Fischer Road.

When paramedics arrived, several passengers were still trapped in the wreckage.

Emer-G-Med said incident commanders established an on-scene triage area.

“The Jaws-of-life were needed to cut them free while advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise the injuries.

“The injured were taken by various ambulances to nearby receiving medical facilities for further care,” said Emer-G-Med.

IOL

