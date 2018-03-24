Johannesburg - Former African National Congress (ANC) MP Jennifer Ferguson has laid a criminal charge against Danny Jordaan for rape.

Ferguson proceeded with the charge against the South African Football Association (Safa) boss earlier this week on March 21.

"My initial intent had been to settle this matter outside of the process of legal prosecution. To this end I offered Mr Jordaan the opportunity to engage with me in a mediative process outside of formal legal action."

This offer sought to be consistent of South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation process. This TRC process acknowledged the common humanity and need for healing of both the victim and the perpetrator and a place where one’s mutual humanity can be revived," said Ferguson in a statement.

Ferguson said that Jordaan had not engaged with her and has continued to deny the allegations.

"I do not seek monetary award but justice for myself and every victim of abuse in this country in the hope that other survivers will be assisted to disclose and find justice, support and healing. The #metoo #wetoo campaign is revealing worldwide the systemic and silent abuse of women."

In October last year, she accused Jordaan of raping her 24 years ago at Port Elizabeth hotel.

In a Facebook post, she detailed the incident. Her Facebook post read: "Disclosure after 24 years. I was probably not the only woman raped by this man. I am deeply sorry that I was unable to report it when it happened and I apologise from my heart to any woman or young girl that may have suffered abuse by this man as a result of my colluding in the conspiracy of silence".

Gauteng police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini confirmed that a case was opened in Parkview, Johannesburg, this week, but that the case was transferred to Port Elizabeth, where the alleged incident took place.

IOL